MURKOMEN’s squeeze NAISULA LESUUDA’s hot sister, SUSANTI, makes me go gaga (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 11:30
Thursday, 13 April 2017 - Nominated Senator, Naisula Lesuuda, who is Murkomen’s clande, is arguably one of the hottest female politicians around.
There are claims that she slept her way up but that’s a story will discuss another day.
Naisula has a hot sister called Susanti, a beautiful mamacita with striking beauty.
It’s now clear that beauty runs in Naisula Lesuuda’s family.
See photos of her younger sister in the next page