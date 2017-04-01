MUNG’ARO tells JOHO to step aside over fake KCSE certificate! He is not even fit to lead a village

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Kilifi North MP, Gideon Mung’aro, has asked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to step aside over allegations that he forged his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).





According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Joho faked his KCSE certificate to enable him get admitted in the University of Nairobi to do a degree.





Mung’aro has now asked the flamboyant Governor to step aside to allow for smooth investigations into the forgery allegations facing him.





Mungaro who defected from ODM to...



