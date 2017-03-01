MUHORO wants to assassinate me like JACOB JUMA - AHMADNASSIR reveals details of secret meeting

Thursday April 6, 2017 - City lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has named Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ndegwa Muhoro, as the man after his life.





Speaking yesterday after meeting Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, Ahmadnassir claimed Ndegwa Muhoro wants to kill him in cold blood over his involvement and strong stand in a dispute over the Tatu City land in Kiambu that is valued at more than sh8 billion.





He asked Boinnet to offer him security and investigate the matter before something bad happens.





Ahmednassir noted that his allegations are real because his informant worked under Muhoro.





“The information I have is very credible. My informant was informed by those who participated in the strategy meeting. He has all the information on how my killing was planned and how it was to be executed,” Ahmednassir said.





“I am very fearful for my life and I don’t make this as an idle statement. I will hold Muhoro responsible for any harm carried out on me and my family,” he added.





However, Muhoro dismissed the allegations as untrue and vowed to take legal action against Ahmednassir.





The Kenyan DAILY POST