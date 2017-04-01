MUDAVADI says UHURU/ RUTO will win by a landslide if the opposition goes into August divided.

Monday April 10, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the Jubilee Party will win by a landslide if National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are not united.





Addressing mourners in Vihiga County on Saturday , Mudavadi asked NASA leaders to remain calm and united in order to smoke out Jubilee from power in a democratic manner as per the constitution.





“I know many people want me to be the flag-bearer. I know people are bitter. I want to calm down all the leaders because we want to democratically vote out Jubilee,” said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi spoke after Sabatia MP, Alfred Agoi, threatened to..



