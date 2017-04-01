MUDAVADI says UHURU/ RUTO will win by a landslide if the opposition goes into August divided.Politics 05:58
Monday April 10, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the Jubilee Party will win by a landslide if National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are not united.
Addressing mourners in Vihiga County on Saturday, Mudavadi asked NASA leaders to remain calm and united in order to smoke out Jubilee from power in a democratic manner as per the constitution.
“I know many people want me to be the flag-bearer. I know people are bitter. I want to calm down all the leaders because we want to democratically vote out Jubilee,” said Mudavadi.
Mudavadi spoke after Sabatia MP, Alfred Agoi, threatened to..
