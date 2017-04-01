MUDAVADI says RAILA cannot beat UHURU/ RUTO in August! - He will be beaten like ‘burukenge’

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, cannot beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





In a letter he wrote to the National Super Alliance (NASA) steering committee, Mudavadi observed that if NASA chose Raila Odinga as the coalition’s presidential candidate, they will be thrashed by Jubilee before 8.00 am on the Election Day.





Mudavadi also warned NASA that Jubilee is still ahead of them in terms of...



