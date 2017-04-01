MUDAVADI is a drunkard, he should never come close to NASA’s ticket! JUNET MOHAMED reveals

Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has termed Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader as a drunkard who does not deserve a National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket.





On Thursday , Mudavadi’s personal assistant, Godfrey Kinoti claimed that Raila Odinga promised Musalia Mudavadi the NASA presidential ticket.





But in a fast rejoinder, Junet termed the claims as mere ‘bar talk’ adding that the claims were imaginations by Mudavadi himself.





“I do not think there is anything like that. Raila cannot make such decisions alone and if there is anything of such nature, it must be bar talk,” Junet said.





“We came up with a technical committee which has made a report that will be discussed by all principals.” Junet added.





However, Kinoti has insisted that Raila Odinga promised Mudavadi the presidential ticket with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate. He said Raila had agreed to be the Executive Prime Minister.



