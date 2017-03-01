MUDAVADI dismisses reports that RAILA ODINGA is the NASA flag bearer – These are LIES!

Friday April 7, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that NASA has named ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, as the coalition’s presidential candidate who will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





In a statement issued by ANC Secretary General, Godfrey Osoti, Mudavadi said reports that NASA had named Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate are erroneous and are aimed at dividing NASA leaders.





He said the NASA National Coordinating Committee and Technical Team are not aware of such a decision.





“The NCC has no capacity to make any decision. We are however aware of the many working documents and proposals under discussion in the two committees,” he said.





Mudavadi also asked ANC supporters to be on the lookout and reject opportunistic propaganda doing rounds in the media.





He also warned NASA leaders against supporting such propaganda aimed at dividing the alliance.





The Kenyan DAILY POST