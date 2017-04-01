MUDAVADI accuses RAILA ODINGA of arrogance during NASA talks to decide the presidential candidate

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, of leaking important National Super Alliance (NASA) documents to the media.





In a statement to the press, ANC officials accused ODM of bad manners, acting in bad faith and employing what it termed as dirty propaganda leaks.





Mudavadi and Raila Odinga’s camps engaged in a war of words after ODM Secretary General, Dr Agnes Zani, fired the first salvo by saying the NASA leaders have agreed that Raila will be NASA presidential candidate with Kalonzo as his running mate.





Zani said Mudavadi has been promised a...



