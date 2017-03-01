MPs show UHURU the middle finger as they embarrass him badly during his last budget

The reading of the Jubilee Government’s last budget before the August 8th General Elections was hallmarked by a low turnout for Members of Parliament who gave the event a wide birth.





MPs and Senators from across the political divide refused to attend the budget reading session in Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.





The situation was so embarrassing that Speaker Justin Muturi had to acknowledge and apologize.





“People are busy out there campaigning,” Muturi said.





Out of the 349 MPs, only 100 attended the budget reading session which is usually done in June.





Parliament has in the recent past been hit by quorum hitches, with MPs retreating to their backyards to campaign ahead of the August 8th General Election.





National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, defended MPs saying they had done their best to ensure the budget is reading became a success.



