MP tramples on KALONZO and tears him into pieces for betraying Baba - You’re a real watermelon

Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, has lambasted Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing him of being a real watermelon after betraying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





This follows Kalonzo’s recent threat to ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA) and go it alone if he is not named the NASA Presidential candidate.





In a social media rant, Okoth accused Kalonzo of being ungrateful to opposition leader, Raila Odinga. He said Raila had resurrected Kalonzo's political career several times but the Wiper leader is paying back with blackmail and intimidation.





“In 1992, RAO and others brought back multi-party system; Kalonzo was comfortable in KANU. In 2002 Moi ditched Kalonzo. RAO brought Kalonzo into the winning team of NARC. Kalonzo stole our party certificate after the 2005 referendum, the original ODM. Kalonzo pitiad katikati to become Kibaki Vice President in 2008,” Okoth said.





''RAO partnership of ODM as the anchor party in CORD gave Kalonzo relevance and funding of WIPER from 2013 to 2017. Kalonzo has no right to blackmail RAO with reckless threats and deadlines,'' he added.





