MP tramples on KALONZO and tears him into pieces for betraying Baba - You’re a real watermelon

“In 1992, RAO and others brought back multi-party system; Kalonzo was comfortable in KANU. In 2002 Moi ditched Kalonzo. RAO brought Kalonzo into the winning team of NARC. Kalonzo stole our party certificate after the 2005 referendum, the original ODM. Kalonzoto become Kibaki Vice President in 2008,” Okoth said.