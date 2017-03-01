Moving On Swiftly! EUNICE NJERI’s ex-hubby, IZZO RAPS, flaunts his new love (PHOTOs)

US based Kenyan Rapper, Isaac Ado Bukasa, better known as Izzo Raps, seems to have moved on from his crushing break up with gospel songbird, Eunice Njeri.





Izzo, who was dumped hours after exchanging vows with Eunice, has been the talk about town after he flaunted his new ‘love’





The new love however happens to be a sleek grey Dodge Challenger which he captioned, “I love my baby! Never thought that one day I’d be riding this. #GlorytoGod”





Check out the cool ride below.