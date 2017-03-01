MOSES KURIA fires back at besieged Governor HASSAN JOHO, over KCSE result (VIDEO).

Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, hit out at besieged Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, during a discussion on NTV and said that Joho, who confirmed that he scored a D- in KCSE, cannot be allowed to head the second largest city in the country.





He went on to mock Joho saying that if you send the garbage collectors to Mombasa, they might collect the Governor as part of the garbage.





Joho has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of harassing him through state agencies such as KNEC and KRA after the Head of State vowed to teach him a lesson.





Joho recorded a statement at the DCI on claims that he forged his KCSE certificate to secure admission to University of Nairobi.





Watch the video below.





pic.twitter.com/h0cHmuvXwp Moses Kuria: If you send the garbage collectors to Mombasa, they might collect the governor as part of the garbage #Sidebar March 29, 2017