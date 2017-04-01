Money is not a problem! Here’s the vintage car that JANET MBUGUA’s husband has bought (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 11:14

Ex-Citizen TV’s Janet Mbugua’s husband, Eddie Ndichu, has bought a vintage car that will make him  stand out in traffic.

Eddie is a man with a taste for finer things in life.

He believes old is gold.

He has bought a 1975 Audi 100 LS car which he  plans to refine.

Although the vintage car looks old and simple, the price of vintage cars is staggering.

“She’s the one. #Audi100 1975 #lifeprojects restoration begins,” Eddie Ndichu captioned a photo of his vintage Audi.

A search on E-bay shows that a 1972 Audi 100LS fetches as much as 11,000 US Dollars or 1.1 million Kenyan shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno