Money is not a problem! Here's the vintage car that JANET MBUGUA's husband has bought (PHOTOs)
Ex-Citizen TV’s Janet Mbugua’s husband, Eddie Ndichu, has bought a vintage car that will make him stand out in traffic.
Eddie is a man with a taste for finer things in life.
He believes old is gold.
He has bought a 1975 Audi 100 LS car which he plans to refine.
Although the vintage car looks old and simple, the price of vintage cars is staggering.
“She’s the one. #Audi100 1975 #lifeprojects restoration begins,” Eddie Ndichu captioned a photo of his vintage Audi.
A search on E-bay shows that a 1972 Audi 100LS fetches as much as 11,000 US Dollars or 1.1 million Kenyan shillings.
