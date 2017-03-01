MOI tells Jubilee defectors not to abandon UHURU as he begins serious campaigns for him

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has begun serious campaigns for President Uhuru Kenyatta even as his KANU party continued to reap big from Jubilee party defectors.





Speaking when he received defectors from Jubilee, among them nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda, Moi defended KANU’s decision to support Uhuru’s re-election instead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying they are intertwined.





“We are intertwined and Uhuru’s success is our success, if he fails we also fail. It is important to support his re-election because his success is our success,” Moi said.





The KANU chairman also begged those defecting from Jubilee to KANU and those eying various seats to campaign vigorously for Uhuru.





“As you campaign, let’s not forget President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is ours. That is my plea,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST