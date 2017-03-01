MIKE SONKO’s apology to Nairobians over his juvenile outburst in Citizen TV interview.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Mike Sonko, has issued an apology to Nairobians albeit half-heartedly for his offensive remarks during an interview on Citizen TV last Sunday evening.





The flamboyant Sonko was appearing on Citizen TV to discuss his bid for Nairobi Governor but lost his cool and hurled insults at his main competitor for the Jubilee ticket, Mr. Peter Kenneth, and Jubilee operatives of frustrating his efforts.





He vowed that he will never work with Kenneth unless he apologises unreservedly for running against President Uhuru in the 2013 elections and supporting the ICC cases.





“I’m not going to step down for one Peter Kenneth. Even I’m not going to be his running mate. Even if he agrees to step down for and become my running mate, I will never accept it.” He said.





He went on to call Jubilee MPs leaning towards Peter Kenneth ‘baggers’ and dared the Party to rig him out in the nominations.





However, a section of his supporters warned him against his foul language and Sonko issued an informal apology claiming he was ‘angry’





Sonko wrote on Facebook:





“Kama nilikujamisha interview ya jana pole tena sana nilikuwa na hasira huyo jamaa wako last time aliniita hooligan in public wenzake wakaniita mbwa ndani ya kanisa (If I upset you during my interview yesterday, I’m sorry. I was angry with my opponent after they called me a hooligan in public and others called me a dog in church.)





Well, the battle lines have been drawn and it remains to be seen if Sonko will get the Jubilee ticket.





