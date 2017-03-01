MIKE SONKO offers a Sh200k bounty for the notorious Nairobi gangster in this VIDEO

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has promised a cash reward of Sh200k for any person who kills this notorious gangster who has been terrorizing Nairobi residents.





The dangerous thug who is known as ‘Kasee’ has so far killed more than 21 M-Pesa shop employees and owners out of which 8 are women.





He was caught on camera over the weekend robbing an M-Pesa owner in broad daylight in Uthiru where he shot and wounded one lady.





Despite several reports and complaints to police, the guy has remained elusive and continues to rein terror with reckless abandon.





Apparently, Kasee’s accomplice nicknamed “Engineer”, was recently shot dead in a foiled daylight robbery in Eastleigh.





“I am offering a reward of 200,000/= for his head. I am also offering another 200,000/= to anybody giving information that will assist the police trail him and do the needful. If you happen to have any information kindly txt details to 0722886600 or call 0735100100 or report to the nearest police station. We shall not disclose your details to any third party.” Sonko said.





Watch the chilling video below.



