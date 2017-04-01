MIKE SONKO makes a major announcement concerning his Jubilee campaigns in Nairobi

Flamboyant Nairobi Senator, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has dispelled rumours that that his Nairobi Team, which includes nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, among others, was disintegrating.





Speaking on Thursday, Sonko, who is eying the Jubilee ticket to contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, assured his supporters that the team was still united and will go into election as one united front.





He exuded confidence that his team, which has him as the gubernatorial candidate for Jubilee and Sakaja as Senator, would win the Jubilee nominations and the General Election in August.





The team urged city residents to elect them as their next leaders saying they understand problems affecting them than anyone else.





Sonko’s team also vowed to work together to ensure Jubilee wins most of the seats in Nairobi as well as the Presidency during the August 8th General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST