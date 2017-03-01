MIGUNA MIGUNA tears HASSAN JOHO apart for scoring an E and his pride in failure

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, for scoring a D- minus when he sat for the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1993.





Via social media on Wednesday , Miguna said leaders like Joho with a D- grade did not have the ability to govern or manage any institution.





“Let's be honest: Anyone who got a D-, E or F like @ HassanAliJoho , @ Mikesonko or @ peterkenneth cannot can’t comprehend PUBLIC POLICY and GOVERNANCE,” Miguna wrote.





Miguna also wondered how University of Nairobi could admit the Governor to study a Bachelor of Commerce even after getting an E in commerce.





“The University of Nairobi must answer this: How was @ HassanAliJoho admitted to study http:// B.Com after getting an E in COMMERCE?” Miguna wondered.





The Osgoode law scholar also ridiculed Joho's self-appointed nickname of Sultan, terming it a colonial mentality that should not be entertained.





''For a Kenyan to call himself a "SULTAN" is like saying you are a "COLONIALIST" or a "BANDIT." Those cheering this kind of silliness are sick,'' Miguna said.





