MIGUNA MIGUNA tears HASSAN JOHO apart for scoring an E and his pride in failure

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, for scoring a D- minus when he sat for the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1993.

Via social media on Wednesday, Miguna said leaders like Joho with a D- grade did not have the ability to govern or manage any institution.

Let's be honest: Anyone who got a D-, E or F like @HassanAliJoho, @Mikesonko or @peterkennethcannot can’t comprehend PUBLIC POLICY and GOVERNANCE,” Miguna  wrote.

Miguna also wondered how University of Nairobi could admit the Governor to study a Bachelor of Commerce even after getting an E in commerce. 

“The University of Nairobi must answer this: How was @HassanAliJoho admitted to studyhttp://B.Com after getting an E in COMMERCE?” Miguna wondered.

The Osgoode law scholar also ridiculed Joho's self-appointed nickname of Sultan, terming it a colonial mentality that should not be entertained. 

''For a Kenyan to call himself a "SULTAN" is like saying you are a "COLONIALIST" or a "BANDIT." Those cheering this kind of silliness are sick,'' Miguna said.

