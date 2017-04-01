MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals why WAITITU (Baba Yao) thrashed KABOGO in the Jubilee primaries

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reasons why Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was trounced by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, in the Jubilee primaries on Tuesday .





Speaking on JKL on Citizen TV on Wednesday , Miguna Miguna said that Waititu completely overpowered Kabogo by creating an alliance pitting the County's elected leaders against the masses at a time when Kabogo was busy making enemies, leaving him standing alone.





Miguna said Waititu is humble and addressed the actual issues troubling Kiambu residents during the campaigns contrary to Kabogo whose camp was flaunting arrogance and pride.





“Kabogo should now know that money does not win an election. Despite not having choppers or a massive campaign budget, Waititu still beat him because he spoke to Kiambu residents about the issues concerning them.” said Miguna.





“Kabogo, on the other hand, wasted most of his time boasting and questioning Waititu's credentials,” Miguna added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST