MIDIWO warns NYENZE over his verbal diarrhoea that they will leave NASA if not KALONZO

Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo has accused Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, of being used by the Jubilee administration to destroy the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Last Wednesday, Nyenze, who is also the Leader of Minority in Parliament, demanded that Kalonzo Musyoka be named NASA flag bearer within seven days , failure to which he (Nyenze) would leave NASA.





“Let Nyenze be aware that also politicians in ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya parties want their leaders to be the NASA flag bearer but have opted to remain silent so as to ensure the best principal flies the opposition flag,” said Midiwo.





Midiwo noted that Nyenze’s silly remarks might cost Kalonzo to lose trust in opposition supporters.





“The hardline from leaders like Nyenze will make Kenyans never trust Wiper leadership,” said Midiwo.





“We want Nyenze to stop making opposition supporters to start viewing Kalonzo as a leader who cannot be trusted in this country,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST