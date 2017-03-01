MIDIWO praises UHURU/ RUTO for regulating betting in Kenya! It was getting out of hand

Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, has praised the Jubilee Government for trying to regulate the betting industry in Kenya by increasing tax for both the gambler and the betting firms.





When reading the budget on Thursday , Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotech, imposed a uniform tax of 50% on all forms of gambling revenue.





Currently, betting operators pay only 7.5%, lotteries pay 5%, gaming operators pay 12% and competitions pay 15%.





Rotich told parliament that the increases were justified because gambling has ‘become widespread in our society in an environment that is inadequately regulated.’





Speaking on Friday , Midiwo praised Rotich’s move but said more should be done especially for unregulated slot machines.





“I was trying to increase taxes and regulate the industry. There are too many people betting illegally. The Chinese slot machines are the problem. How I wish the Government would outlaw them,” he said





He concluded by saying every gambler knows the prominent and well-regulated betting companies but the unregulated slot machines would need a comprehensive law.





The Kenyan DAILY POST