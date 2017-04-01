Micro Finance Jobs in Kenya - BIMAS

Micro Finance Jobs in Kenya - BIMASJobs and Careers 04:54
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.
Position: Loan Officer
Reporting to: Branch Manager
Station: Various Branches
Job Responsibilities
· Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.
· Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.
· Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch
· Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.
Qualifications
· Be 25 years and above
· Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.
· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE
· Have at least 2 years relevant experience
· Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage class F/G)
· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct.
Competencies
· Ability and willingness to follow up clients personally
· Ability to make sound judgement and prompt right decisions
· Self-motivated and mature
· Ability to build trust , communicate effectively and value others in the team
· Ability to work with numbers
Position: Accountant
Reporting to: Finance Manager
Station: Head Office
Responsibilities
· Ensure accuracy in data processing
· Ensure accuracy in ledger accounts reconciliations and schedules
· Ensure accuracy in payments/ receipts
· Supervise cashbook maintenance
· Prepare financial reports – tax reports
· Prepare statement on staff accounts on a regular basis
· Maintain fixed assets register
· Maintain and update register on staff loans
· Prepare accounts schedules
· Control movement of budgets
· Ensure timely payroll / recoveries
· Ensure timely preparation of statutory deductions and or returns
· Other duties as assigned
Requirements for Appointment
· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting OR CPA II;
· Proficiency in computer applications;
Qualifications
· Be 30 years and above
· Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or its equivalent.
· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE
· CPA II
· Have at least 2 years relevant experience
· Proficiency in computer packages
· Excellent verbal and written communication skills
· A person of high integrity
· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct.
Competencies
· Ability and willingness to work long hours
· Ability to make sound judgement and prompt right decisions
· Self-motivated and mature
· Ability to build trust, communicate effectively and value others in the team
· Ability to work with numbers
Internship Opportunity
Qualifications
· Must be computer literate
· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE
· Be at least 23 years and above
· Completed a Diploma in business administration, business management , cooperative management or its equivalent
· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)
· Be a person of high integrity, results oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.
We have offices in Embu, Nairobi, nakuru, marimanti, Maua, nanyuki, machakos, Nyahururu, kitengela, makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, masii, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, nyeri, mwea, Thika, matuu, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Mikinduri, Emali, laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Runyenjes.
Other departmental internship opportunities are available include;- Finance and data entry, HR and Administration, Registry, ICT.
Candidates should have completed a relevant diploma in the area of interest. (These are available in Head office except for data entry)
Method of Application
Indicate the location and title as your email subject
Indicate availability
NB: Internships opportunities are not compensated. Hence the option to select an area that one is comfortable with.
Apply through the email address below;-
The HR and Administration Manager
BIMAS Kenya Limited
Email: recruitment@bimaskenya.com
Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.
Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualifiedKindly note that this is an internship opportunity thus is not compensated.