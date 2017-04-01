Micro Finance Jobs in Kenya - BIMAS

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.



Position: Loan Officer

Reporting to: Branch Manager

Station: Various Branches

Job Responsibilities

· Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.

· Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.

· Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch

· Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.

Qualifications

· Be 25 years and above

· Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.

· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE

· Have at least 2 years relevant experience

· Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage class F/G)

· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct.

Competencies

· Ability and willingness to follow up clients personally

· Ability to make sound judgement and prompt right decisions

· Self-motivated and mature

· Ability to build trust , communicate effectively and value others in the team

· Ability to work with numbers









Position: Accountant

Reporting to: Finance Manager

Station: Head Office

Responsibilities

· Ensure accuracy in data processing

· Ensure accuracy in ledger accounts reconciliations and schedules

· Ensure accuracy in payments/ receipts

· Supervise cashbook maintenance

· Prepare financial reports – tax reports

· Prepare statement on staff accounts on a regular basis

· Maintain fixed assets register

· Maintain and update register on staff loans

· Prepare accounts schedules

· Control movement of budgets

· Ensure timely payroll / recoveries

· Ensure timely preparation of statutory deductions and or returns

· Other duties as assigned

Requirements for Appointment

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting OR CPA II;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

Qualifications

· Be 30 years and above

· Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or its equivalent.

· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE

· CPA II

· Have at least 2 years relevant experience

· Proficiency in computer packages

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· A person of high integrity

· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct.

Competencies

· Ability and willingness to work long hours

· Ability to make sound judgement and prompt right decisions

· Self-motivated and mature

· Ability to build trust, communicate effectively and value others in the team

· Ability to work with numbers





Internship Opportunity

Qualifications

· Must be computer literate

· Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

· Be at least 23 years and above

· Completed a Diploma in business administration, business management , cooperative management or its equivalent

· Be willing and ready to use a motorbike ( those with a valid riders license will have an added advantage)

· Be a person of high integrity, results oriented, open to learning, fast learner, self-driven and a team player.

We have offices in Embu, Nairobi, nakuru, marimanti, Maua, nanyuki, machakos, Nyahururu, kitengela, makueni, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, masii, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, nyeri, mwea, Thika, matuu, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Mikinduri, Emali, laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Runyenjes.

Other departmental internship opportunities are available include;- Finance and data entry, HR and Administration, Registry, ICT.

Candidates should have completed a relevant diploma in the area of interest. (These are available in Head office except for data entry)

Method of Application

Indicate the location and title as your email subject

Indicate availability

NB: Internships opportunities are not compensated. Hence the option to select an area that one is comfortable with.

Apply through the email address below;-

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.

Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified

Kindly note that this is an internship opportunity thus is not compensated.