MERU leaders reject UHURU’s sh1.2 billion bribe for miraa - It’s a political gimmick to divide us

Friday April 7, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party leaders in Meru have rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sh1.2 billion bribe to Miraa farmers.





Led by Mick Mutembei, the leaders dismissed the Miraa task force report presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday saying it was a waste of time and resources.





They said the sh1.2 billion that Uhuru said would be released to Miraa farmers would not achieve much since, terming it a political gimmick.





“The task force spent the initial sh0.5 billion in big hotels drinking tea and no money was ever received at the grassroots to benefit the farmers. The report and money is just a political gimmick,” said Mutembei.





Mutembei also dismissed the recommendations by the taskforce that the money be given to miraa farmers through a new Sacco saying the move was a scheme to divide the Meru community.





