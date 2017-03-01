Men are using this amazing non-surgical procedure to cure baldness! VIDEO

Men are using this amazing non-surgical procedure to cure baldness! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 14:57
That is why this amazing non-surgical hair-loss treatment called Scalp Micropigmentation, is a wonderful discovery.
Specialists use needles to embed pigments into the skin to create the illusion of a full head of hair which lasts 3-5 years.
The treatment can help those who have experienced hair loss regain their confidence.
Watch the video below.
The game has been changed pic.twitter.com/sUeJaFLUc0— Wyd? (@joelleGotIt) April 1, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST.