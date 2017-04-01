Meet the S£XY G4S guard who is breaking necks along Kimathi Street(PHOTOs)

A s3xy G4S officer who works at Cooperative bank branch along Kimathi Street has stunned the online community with her beauty.





Everybody is praising her beautiful face and charming smile.





Nairobi ladies visit her work-place to get details of where she does her hair because she totally kills it.





Sauti Sol’s publicist and former KBC Grape-Vine host , Anyiko Owoko, shared photos of the s3xy G4S guard saying, “

Look at this fly babe! Her name is Faith and she is a G4S security guard by the Co-Op Bank right by Nation Centre. I was first drawn to her hair do (which I am doing next) so I approached her to ask. There were two other random girls with their phones next to her, saying to me: "Imagine we also came to get details on her hair and salon." Happy she let me steal a pic with her! The joys of getting into town. Power to all the strong women unafraid of their femininity. Look and feel good - no matter what your day or night job is

See her photos.





