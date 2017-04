Meet the S£XY G4S guard who is breaking necks along Kimathi Street(PHOTOs)

Sauti Sol’s publicist and former KBC Grape-Vine host , Anyiko Owoko, shared photos of the s3xy G4S guard saying, “

Look at this fly babe! Her name is Faith and she is a G4S security guard by the Co-Op Bank right by Nation Centre. I was first drawn to her hair do (which I am doing next) so I approached her to ask. There were two other random girls with their phones next to her, saying to me: "Imagine we also came to get details on her hair and salon." Happy she let me steal a pic with her! The joys of getting into town. Power to all the strong women unafraid of their femininity. Look and feel good - no matter what your day or night job is