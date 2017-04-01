Me and RAILA, have numbers to send UHURU to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi - KALONZO says

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said National Super Alliance leaders have the required number of votes to send President Uhuru Kenyatta home in August.





Speaking on Saturday in Ukunda, Kwale County, while on a two-day tour to drum up support for the National Super Alliance (NASA), Kalonzo said going by the number of registered voters, it was just a matter of time before NASA is sworn in.





"There is no way Jubilee is going to win.”





“They have already gone home and..



