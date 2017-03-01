Me and KALONZO need RAILA to beat UHURU - MUDAVADI confesses as he calls for NASA unity

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has called for truce in the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking on Saturday, the ANC leader noted that none of the Opposition chiefs is ready to face the forthcoming Presidential elections alone.





He divulged that they have resolved to stick together regardless of who emerges the flag bearer. The former Deputy Prime Minister noted that they cannot afford to lose one of them and would instead shop for more people.





“NASA is bigger than either of us and we cannot afford to go to the August elections a divided house. We both need one another to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mudavadi said.





Mudavadi also revealed that they were on a mission to woo Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) led by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to join NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST