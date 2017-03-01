MATIANGI now blames MARAGA for JOHO’s fake degree as he puts Judiciary on notice

Friday April 7, 2017 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, has waged war against the Judiciary over the increasing fake degrees among leaders.





Speaking at St. Mary’s Yala Boys High School in Siaya County, Matiangi criticized the David Maraga-led Judiciary over the thriving cases of fake academic papers in the country.





He noted that the Judiciary had been giving holders of bogus papers like Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, the opportunity to get jobs.





According to Matiangi, most people with fake certificates had taken advantage of the Judiciary, where they rush to seek court orders to be allowed to secure opportunities using questionable qualifications.





He challenged the Judiciary to be firm and play a just role in providing solutions o fake academic papers.





“I have much respect for the Judiciary as an independent arm of the Government, but they need to be part of the solution to this problem. You cannot provide hideouts for quacks,” Matiangi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST