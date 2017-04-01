MATIANGI drops another bomb and many are in tears - No jobs for students with foreign degrees

..would be useless for Kenyans to seek education in countries that will not match our local threshold.





“As you are aware, Tanzania did an audit and 16 universities were closed down.”





“Rwanda did an audit and 5 universities were shut.”





“We just did our audit and we shall go any lengths to ensure standards are maintained,” Matiangi said.





“We hope Uganda will follow suit because it would be useless for Kenyans to study there and get useless degrees that will not be beneficial to them.”





“We are not going to let anyone bring mediocre papers in our countries, they will keep it within their borders,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



