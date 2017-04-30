Massive Recruitment in the Hotel Industry in Kenya

Job Vacancies in a Hotel

A newly refurbished small-sized Hotel in Katito Market, Kisumu County focused on local business travel and conferencing market segments is recruiting for various positions.

Qualified applicants to submit their applications indicating current and expected salary to info@trianglepalm.co.ke.

All applications to be received by Friday, 30th April 2017 .

Only short listed candidates will be contacted. For any enquiry contact 0722-703-483.

Hotel Manager

Reporting to the CEO this position is directly accountable for the general management and oversight of the Hotel to deliver and increase profitability, business growth, hotel operations and exemplary customer experience.

Key Responsibilities

· Lead the development and implementation of the Hotel’s strategic plan, annual business plan and budgets.

· Deliver profitability & business growth strategies of the Hotel.

· Ensure compliance and continuous update of processes, policies and procedures.

· Champion and propagate the company’s brand internally and externally.

· Ensure adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements.

· Manage and maintain relationships with all key stakeholders.

Qualifications

· Certificate or Diploma in Hotel management or Hospitality related field.

· Minimum of 5 years’ management experience in small/mid-sized hotel with accommodation, busy restaurant serving Kenyan/African dishes and a night club.

· Demonstrable people management skills, team motivation and leadership competence.

Chef

Reporting to the Hotel Manager, the Chef will be responsible for food assembly, preparation, production, placement, delivery, and the use, care and maintenance of kitchen equipment.

Key Responsibilities

· Deliver Restaurant & Catering budgeted revenue & profitability.

· All food production including all items produced for the restaurant & Catering.

· Develop & price the menu, food purchase specifications, sourcing of suppliers, and standardizing of recipes to ensure consistent quality.

· Ensure food safety from purchasing, storing, prepping and cooking by enhancing laid down food safety policies.

· Development and monitoring of food and labor budgets for the department, and ensuring food costs are met.

· Ensure proper care, operation and maintenance of kitchen equipment.

· Monitor and maintain the inventory of food and supplies.

· Oversee special and outside catering events.

· Supervision of kitchen personnel.

· Customer satisfaction.

Qualifications

· A Certificate or Diploma in Food Production from a recognized training Institution.

· Has thorough knowledge of culinary art including cooking, baking, salad preparation and food presentation.

· Must be thoroughly conversant with different methods of food storage and preservation.

· Have a minimum three (3) years working experience as a Chef in a busy kitchen serving Kenyan/African dishes.

· Possess a valid Food Handlers Certificate

Cook/Assistant Cook

Reporting to the Chef, the Cook will ensure that food is prepared in a timely manner and to the Standards of the Restaurant and best practice.

Responsibilities

· Review of menus and assembling foods supplies and equipment for daily food preparation in consultation with the Chef.

· Adhering to standardized recipes.

· Setting up and directing placement of hot foods in serving line and replenishing as necessary and assisting in care and maintenance of work areas, supplies and equipment.

· Observe and test foods to determine if they have been cooked sufficiently.

· Portion, arrange and garnish foods to waiters or patrons.

· Estimate expected food consumption, then do a requisition or purchase supplies, or procure food from storage.

· Coordinate and supervise work of kitchen staff.

· Curving, slicing or otherwise portioning cooked foods to ensure effective portion control and optimum utilization of foodstuffs.

Qualifications

· Certificate in food production, catering or any other related field.

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a busy restaurant or institution serving African dishes.

· Excellent customer service skills.

· Possess a valid Food Handlers certificate.

Procurement/Stores Assistant

Reporting to the Manager and responsible for the timely procurement, storage and issuance of high quality, low-cost goods and services as per Hotel requirements.

Qualifications

· Working experience as a Procurement/Stores Assistant in a busy hotel or restaurant.

· Knowledge of sourcing and procurement techniques as well as understanding the market.

· Relevant Certificate in supply chain management or Business Administration

Room Attendant

Reporting to the Manager, the Room Attendant will be responsible for maintaining a clean, sanitary, comfortable and tidy rooms and the environment for the Hotel.

Responsibilities

· Clean all assigned guestrooms including: dusting, making beds, used linen removal from rooms, and retrieval of clean linen from linen closets, bathroom cleaning, inside window cleaning, replenish rooms with supplies.

· Verify that all is in proper condition and order of functioning and reports to Supervisor any items that need repair.

· Clean corridors and floor of public areas around guest rooms assigned. Also maintain cleanliness of equipment and pantries.

· Answer all guest questions/requests in a friendly and caring manner, take appropriate actions or if needed, refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle.

Qualifications

· Certificate in House Keeping/Formal secondary education with prior relevant work experience will be considered.

· In-depth understanding of housekeeping operations.

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in similar position.

Bar Attendant

The Job Holder will ensure proper stocking and high quality service at the Bar and implement the Hotel’s service standards for alcoholic beverages, while incorporating excellent sales techniques to generate revenue for the Bar.

Responsibilities

· Taking orders and selling directly to guests.

· Plan bar menus.

· Create drink menus.

· Receiving orders from waiters.

· Responsible for checking the identification of the client to ensure they meet the minimum requirement for purchase of alcohol.

· Stock bar with beer, wine, liquor, and related supplies such as ice glassware, napkins, or straws.

Qualifications

· Should be able to mix all different drinks correctly.

· Should be warm and friendly to customers.

· Should possess excellent communication skills.

· Should have good organizational skills.

· A certificate in food and beverages.

· At least 2yrs relevant experience.

Waiters/ Waitresses

The waiter/waitress will have the most contact with the customer during their dining/entertainment experience; therefore, it is essential that the waiter is polite and courteous when welcoming guests, during the service of the meal/drinks and must always remember to thank guests when they leave.

Responsibilities

· Explains how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and preparation methods.

· Informs customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request.

· Serving & Clearing dishes and making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use.

· Be responsible for your own work station.

· Processes guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis.

· Observes guests to ensure that they are satisfied with the drinks/food and service.

· Preparing totals bills and accepts payment or refers guests to cashier.

· Assist with stocking, removing, and resetting dishes and silverware and cleaning and resetting tables.

· Assumes all duties given by the Manager

Receptionist:

Responsibilities

· Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests

· Assist in bookings and reservations

· Operate the switchboard

· Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area

· Answer telephonic and in-person queries related to the hotel services and resolve any issues

· Process guests’ check ins and outs

· Prepare and complete room and restaurant bills

· Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box

· Handle payments through cash, cheques and credit cards.

Qualifications

· Previous Experience as a receptionist, preferably in the hospitality industry.

· Excellent Communication skills.

· Good Customer service skills.

Cleaner

Responsibilities

· Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points.

· Sweeping floors with brushes or dust control mops.

· Mopping floors with wet or damp mops.

· To dust, damp wipe, wash or polish furniture, ledges, window sills, external surfaces of cupboards, radiators, shelves and fitments.

· To replenish consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels).

· To clean toilets, urinals, hand basins, sinks, baths, showers and drinking fountains.

· To undertake wall washing or inside window pane cleaning during periodic cleaning maintenance programmes.

· To carry out any other reasonable duties within the overall function of the job.

Qualifications

· At least 2 years’ experience working in a busy environment.

· Must have completed K.C.S.E. education.

· Possess good communication skills.

· Be self-motivated and hardworking.

Bouncer (Part time)

The Bouncer will be responsible to protect guests, employees and property by maintaining a safe and secure environment at all times.

Responsibilities

· Provide protective security at various Hotel sites in line with established operating procedures for each site.

· To ensure proper access control as per the requirements of the hotel.

· Ensure proper documentation of site/Hotel occurrence book and handover notes at all times in line with established procedures.

· To ensure that in the event of an incident, a report is escalated immediately to the relevant authorities and all necessary measures taken to preserve evidence.

· Patrol areas and check doors, gates and windows to ensure they are secured.

· Watch for irregularities (e.g. fire hazards, leaking water pipes, lights left on, equipment malfunctions, unlocked security doors) and report incidents or problems to the appropriate supervisor or Manager on duty.

· Check guests and their hand luggage to detect concealed weapons and explosives.

· Detect and report fraud, shoplifting and other unlawful acts of employees or patrons of the establishment.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or a certificate in security management will be an added advantage.

· Excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal and negotiation skills.

· Be able to demonstrate that he/she has no past criminal record by producing the Kenya police certificate of good conduct.

· Be physically fit and of reasonable height desirable for the role of a security officer.