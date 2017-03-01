Mass defections as 5 ODM politicians join Jubilee at State House - We are tired of political cold

Friday April 7, 2017 - It was a political harvest day for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party yesterday after 5 politicians allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM defected to Jubilee.





The five politicians from Garissa County led by Dadaab MP, Mohamed Dahir Duale, defected from ODM to Jubilee and were received by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself at State House yesterday.





Others were the Speaker of the Garissa County Assembly and three MCAs from the county.





Speaking while receiving the ODM defectors, Uhuru said his Government would develop Garrisa County as it was doing in other parts of the country.





On his part, Dihir said he left ODM for Jubilee because of the good work the President and his Deputy are doing for his people and Kenyans at large.





“I decided to leave Raila Odinga's party because I was convinced Jubilee is the better option. For the first time our people have been given IDs, documents they have sought and waited for decades,” said Dihir.





