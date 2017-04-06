MAPENZI TU! This is how DADDY OWEN and his S£XY wifey celebrated 1st anniversary (PICs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 15:46

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - It is one year since celebrated gospel singer, Daddy Owen, and his s3xy wife, Faridah Wambui, exchanged their marriage vows in a star studded ceremony.

The love birds celebrated their one year anniversary a few days ago and the ‘Vanity’ hit-maker shared a few photos on Instagram where he had a beautiful message for his beau.

See the lovely photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno