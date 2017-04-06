MAPENZI TU! This is how DADDY OWEN and his S£XY wifey celebrated 1st anniversary (PICs)

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - It is one year since celebrated gospel singer, Daddy Owen, and his s3xy wife, Faridah Wambui, exchanged their marriage vows in a star studded ceremony.





The love birds celebrated their one year anniversary a few days ago and the ‘Vanity’ hit-maker shared a few photos on Instagram where he had a beautiful message for his beau.





See the lovely photos.