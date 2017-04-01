Man stoned to death after killing his wife over Sh150 - money from a Chama - in Bungoma.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - A quarrel over Sh150 between a husband and wife culminated in the death of three people in Bungoma County.





The husband stabbed the wife to death after she refused to give him money she had just received from a local women’s self help group.





"The wife completely refused to give him the money saying he will only go and drink alcohol with it," a witness is quoted as saying.





The couple quarreled bitterly before the..



