Man almost dies of starvation after a big b@@ty LADY stood infront of him(VIDEO).Videos 02:29
Thursday, 27 April 2017-African men love ladies with big b@@t!3s and that’s a fact.
That’s why they break necks every-time a b@@tylicious lady passes by.
A video of a man trying to grope his “propeller” on a big b@@ty lady has surfaced online.
The man nearly died of starvation.
He was moving closer hoping that he will have a feel of the juicy “nyash”.
Watch video.
Huyu ni fisi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
That’s why they break necks every-time a b@@tylicious lady passes by.
A video of a man trying to grope his “propeller” on a big b@@ty lady has surfaced online.
The man nearly died of starvation.
He was moving closer hoping that he will have a feel of the juicy “nyash”.
Watch video.
Huyu ni fisi.