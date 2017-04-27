Man almost dies of starvation after a big b@@ty LADY stood infront of him(VIDEO).

Thursday, 27 April 2017

-African men love ladies with big b@@t!3s and that’s a fact.





That’s why they break necks every-time a b@@tylicious lady passes by.





A video of a man trying to grope his “propeller” on a big b@@ty lady has surfaced online.





The man nearly died of starvation.





He was moving closer hoping that he will have a feel of the juicy “nyash”.





Watch video.





Huyu ni fisi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST