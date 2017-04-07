Majority of Kenyans support legalisation of W33D as Senate receive petition ... TWEETS.

Friday, April 07, 2017 - Kenyans have thrown their weight behind a petition over the legalization of consumption of w33d in the country.





The petitioner by the name Gwada Ogot, a resident of Siaya County, insists that the plant has a myriad of documented benefits.





Appearing before the Senate Committee on Health chaired by Dr. Wilfred Machage, Mr. Ogot said:





“I pray the House recommends amnesty for all people jailed for possession, usage, sale, cultivation and transportation of cannabis sativa. Criminalising cannabis creates criminals where none existed,” Mr Ogot said.





Additionally, Mr. Ogot is advocating for the establishment of a Cannabis regulatory body - Cannabis Sativa Board of Kenya (CSBK), to supervise the sector to ensure planting, trade and consumption of the drug.





Dr Wilfred Machage will seek public views on the matter before preparing a report about the feasibility of the proposal.





If the petition is successful, bh@ng will be expunged from the list of narcotic drugs in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1994.





Kenyans gave their views on twitter via the hashtag #BhangPetition and below are some of their reactions: