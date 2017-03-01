Maisha London! Dangerous Mombasa thugs share PHOTOs rolling big as their victims rot in graves.

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - A group of dangerous Mombasa thugs who have been terrorizing innocent Kenyans have shared photos enjoying the money they steal from their victims.





The three thugs, Bobocho, Shafi and Ameto, move around with dangerous weapons and anyone who doesn’t follow their instructions during robbery missions is killed without mercy.





Here are the photos they shared enjoying life in a mall as some of their victims rot in the graves.