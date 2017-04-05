Machakos Governor ALFRED MUTUA and his S£XY wife take their PDA to London (PICs)

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and his s3xy wife have taken a break from politics to have some quality time in London.





Mutua is steadily gaining ground in Kenyan politics after his party - Maendeleo Chap Chap - emerged as the party of choice for aspirants in Jubilee strongholds who feel they may not get the JP nod.





Aspirants have been joining MCC party in droves and you can bet Mutua is smiling all the way to the bank.





The Machakos first Lady has shared photos of their time in London and they’re having a good time.





Check out the pics below.