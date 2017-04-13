MAAJABU! Residents left in shock as butcher finds live snake in cow’s abdomen (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this shocking incident where a live snake was found inside a cow’s abdomen.





Residents of Kapkong’a village in Elgeyo-Marakwet were left in utter shock after they found a 1.5 metre long snake while butchering the cow.





The men who were slaughtering the cow scampered to safety when they saw the snake which was crawling on the carcass.





The area chief said, “we have never witnessed such an incident here. Villagers normally associate such incidents with witchcraft,” the chief said.





However, the owner of the cow rubbished accusations by villagers that he was engaging in witchcraft and insisted he…



