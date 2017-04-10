Lovely PHOTOs of Kenyan couple who won Paris marathon basking at the Eiffel Tower.

Monday, April 10, 2017 - It was a family affair in the 41st Paris Marathon after Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata won the men’s race and his wife, Purity Rionoripo, taking the women’s race.

Lonyangata led a Kenyan clean sweep as Stephen Chebogut, came in second with Solomon Yego completing the all-Kenyan podium in third.

On the women’s race, Rionoripo showed her competitors a clean pair of heels setting a new record time of 2hr 20min 55sec.

The couple’s triumph put a smile on the faces of Kenyans in a week where Olympic marathon champion, Jemima Sumgong, failed a doping test.

