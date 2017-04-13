Logistics Manager Job in Kenya

MSFCH OCG KENYA VACANCY

MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is based in Dadaab Refugee Camp providing health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley.

MSFCH OCG Kenya In partnership with the Mombasa County Government/Department of Health is providing Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is opening a new health care project in informal settlements in Mombasa Changamwe sub-county.

The project’s main aim will be to provide – in close collaboration with the Mombasa County Department of Health – Access to integrated primary health care through a rapid impact preventive and curative package for the 5 main morbidities (incl. fevers and diarrhea).

Job Title: Logistics Manager

Location: Changamwe Sub-County

Length of contract: 07 months fixed term contract with possibility of extension based on performance (includes 3 month probationary period)

Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

· Assist the Project Coordinator in the definition and follow-up of logistics activities in the project, in conjunction with other medical project managers in order to identify and give a response to the needs of the targeted population in terms of construction, transport, communication, food, shelter, water and sanitation, and essential non-food items. Additionally, provide response to maintenance and supply needs for the medical facilities (temporary shelter, lighting, heating, material and consumable items) and for MSF accommodation and field offices:

· Monitor on a day-to-day basis the implementation of logistics/technical activities in the project (construction, stock and supply of medical and non-medical material, transport, communications, water and sanitation, vehicles and engines, equipment/installation and infrastructures, communications, etc.) ensuring compliance of MSF standards, protocols and procedures, and reporting to the Project Coordinator on the development of the ongoing programmes:

· Participate in the planning together with the Logistics Coordinator, the Project Coordinator and the HR Coordinator, and implement HR associated processes (recruitment, training, briefing/debriefing, evaluation, detection of potential, development and communication) of the logistics staff in the project in order to ensure both the sizing and the amount of knowledge required to correctly perform all logistics activities.

· Ensure technical reference for all logistics/technical issues in the project and provide coaching to logistics staff under his/her responsibility.

· Ensure installation and maintenance of functional office space(s) and lodging facilities for international staff in adequate living conditions

· Define and monitor technical aspects of the project risk reduction policy, transport, communication, protection, identification and preparation of the technical aspects of the project security policy and guidelines, evacuation plan and contingency plan, performing day-to day monitoring of the application of security rules and reporting to the Project Coordinator any problem that may arise..

· Participates in monthly reports according to guidelines.

Requirements

Education: Essential secondary education and technical diploma or technical university degree, preferably as an engineer.

Experience

· Essential at least two years of working experience in logistics related activities.

· Desirable previous experience with MSF or other NGOs, and working experience in developing countries

Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.

Competencies

· Computer literacy

· People Management

· Commitment

· Flexibility

· Results

· Teamwork

How to Apply

on or before 13th April 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents to http://uhired.me/job/98 on or before 13th April 2017.

We apologize that due to the volume of applications we receive; only shortlisted candidates will be contacted