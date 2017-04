Logistics Manager Job in Kenya

·

Assist the Project Coordinator in the definition and follow-up of logistics activities in the project, in conjunction with other medical project managers in order to identify and give a response to the needs of the targeted population in terms of construction, transport, communication, food, shelter, water and sanitation, and essential non-food items. Additionally, provide response to maintenance and supply needs for the medical facilities (temporary shelter, lighting, heating, material and consumable items) and for MSF accommodation and field offices: