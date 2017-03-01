LILLIAN MULI’s sponsor speaks out after she accidentally shared PHOTOs of them getting mushy.

Wednesday, 05 April 2017 - S3xy TV queen, Lillian Muli, accidentally shared photos getting mushy with her alleged lover and sponsor, Jared Nevaton, a wealthy businessman who is also the Chairman of Shabana FC.





In one of the photos that she deleted, she called Jared “Bae”, a term used by ladies when referring to their lovers.





Lillian has been rumoured to be warming the bed of the wealthy businessman who has come out to deny claims that there’s something going on between the two.





According to Jared, Lillian is just a friend.





They have been friends for a long time and he doesn’t want to talk more on their “friendship”.





“ I don't want to talk about personal life. Lillian Muli and I have been friends for the longest time and I have never denied that. But I think personal life should remain private. Entertainment is not my line of business." He said after being interviewed when photos of him getting mushy with Lillian surfaced online.