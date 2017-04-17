LILLIAN MULI takes you inside her furnished house, who’s that man on the couch(PHOTO)

Monday, 17 April 2017

-Some-time back, Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, used to live a quiet life away from social media.





She rarely posted on what is going on in her life.





But things have changed these days.





She has been updating her followers on Instagram on her private life away from the screen.





The s3xy anchor has shared a photo of her well furnished home located in the leafy suburbs.





She was goofing around with an unidentified man who was lying on the expensive leather seats.





The price of her expensive seats can buy land in the outskirts of Nairobi or pay your house rent for several months.





This is how Lillian’s house looks like.



