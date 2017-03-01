LILLIAN MULI accidentally shares PHOTOs of her SPONSOR and then deletes them (We got screen-shots)

Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has been linked to illicit affairs with several men among them city businessman, Jared Nevaton.





Word has it that Lillian has been warming Jared’s bed after she divorced her husband.





The s3xy screen siren accidentally shared photos goofing around with Jared and then deleted them after realizing she had made a mistake.





Perhaps she was high on something when she was doing this.





In one of the photos, Lillian is seen getting mushy with Jared at Lake Nakuru National Park, confirming there’s something going on between the two.





She even refers to him as “bae” in one of the posts.





Here are the screen-shots we managed to get to confirm that Lillian has been warming Jared’s bed.





That is her official Instagram page.