Let not one lie to you, SONKO rigged the Nairobi elections – PETER KENNETH cries out

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has called for the nullification of Jubilee Party primaries in Nairobi claiming that Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, rigged the elections.





Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kenneth claimed that Sonko and his agents rigged the Nairobi Jubilee primaries.





Kenneth claimed that the Nairobi gubernatorial poll was a sham and is now demanding a repeat.





"I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified," said Kenneth.





He also claimed that voters were transported from neighboring Counties to vote in Nairobi besides allowing non-Jubilee party members to participate in the primaries.





But in a rejoinder, Sonko urged Kenneth to stop being a cry baby.





The Kenyan DAILY POST