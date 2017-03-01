‘Learn from Tanzania,’ S3XY VICTORIA KIMANI loses her cool and lambasts Kenyans on twitter

Nigerian based Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani, took to social media to call for appreciation of Kenyan artists who are paid peanuts to curtain raise for foreign acts in the country.





Victoria, who was in Nairobi for a video shoot of her latest song, wrote:





“Why can’t we learn from Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa and many more and be as excited to see ourselves as we are others?! And then get mad and wanna call me Nigerian because I am blessed to be booked there from time to time…: wow guys…. This self hate we got has to change pretty soon or we will keep losing gems like Lupita who many of you literally chased away, then get mad if she acts brand new on you when she’s back home. all I’m saying is book us now before you can no longer afford us. Brands too…. use your local faces! GIVE THE YOUTH A CHANCE…. don’t chase our Artistic dreams away!!…. you guys are sleeping on PICASSO AND MOZART ARE YOU





While most social media users agreed with her sentiments, others resulted to mocking her for spending most of her time in Lagos.





She was however not in a mood to put with trolls and she put them in their place with epic clap backs.





See some of her responses below.