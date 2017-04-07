Kwale fisherman catch rare fish species last seen Kenya almost 42-years ago (PHOTO)

Friday, April 7, 2017 - A fisherman in Kwale netted the endangered dugong fish species last sighted in the Kenyan Coast in 1975.





“We had gone to the sea to look for our net but on reaching there we realized that it had moved deeper and was heavier,” said Hassan Juma, the fisherman who netted the gigantic sea animal.





Dr Judith Nyunja, head of research in the Kenya Wildlife Service Coast conservation area, said the animal would be kept in a museum in Mombasa.





“Recently we did an aerial survey of the dugong along the coastline but we didn’t see any and therefore we are very fortunate to spot this one. It is, however, unfortunate that we have caught it dead but all in all, we are happy that we have found it,” said Dr Nyunja.





See the photo below.