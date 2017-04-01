KUDOS to KDF! Big win for Kenyan soldiers as they kill top AL SHABAAB commander

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) foiled an Al Shabaab attack in Kuday, Somalia, on Saturday killing two militants in the process including a commander by the name Bashe Nure Hassan.

In a statement issued by KDF spokesman, Joseph Owuoth, the terrorists had launched an attack on the Somali National Army (SNA) camp adjacent to KDF’s and AMISOM's.

“In the subsequent engagement, AMISOM troops supported the..

