KIRINYAGA County residents make history by voting a patented thief ANNE WAIGURU

Tuesday April 25, 2017 - Kirinyaga County residents on Monday made history by voting a patented looter of public resources.





During the Monday‘s Jubilee Party nominations, residents emerged in droves and voted in former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru.





Waiguru, who was last year ranked as the most corrupt woman in Kenya clinched the Jubilee Party ticket for Kirinyaga gubernatorial race by garnering 102,800votes.





Kirinyaga Central MP, Philip Gachoki came second with 44, 745votes while incumbent governor, Joseph Ndathi came third with with 19,078 votes.





Waiguru will now compete with Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua who is vying for the seat using Narc Kenya party ticket.





Kenyans have attacked Kirinyaga residents for electing Waiguru saying it is like selecting ‘a hyena to take care of the goat’.





Waiguru is the woman who made headlines last year after she was caught red handed stealing over Sh 1.9 billion from National Youth Service (NYS).





The Kenyan DAILY POST