KIMUNYA and KIMEMIA are officially back in Government - RAILA is now in big trouble!

Former Finance Minister, Amos Muhinga Kimunya, and former Head of Civil Service, Francis Kimemia, won the Jubilee Party nominations.





Kimunya, who was impeached in 2008 over massive corruption in his Ministry, won the Jubilee Party primaries and he will represent Kipipiri constituents in the 12th Parliament.





Kimunya is remembered from his days as Finance Minister when he oversaw the sale of Grand Regency Hotel to the Libyan Government in 2008.





Grand Regency was renamed to Laico Regency.





Kimemia on the other hand won the Jubilee primaries in Nyandarua.





Kimemia, who is eying for Nyandarua gubernatorial seat, beat incumbent Governor, Waithaka Mwangi, by a big margin.





Kimemia garnered 120,760 votes while Waithaka Mwangi only managed only 17, 046 votes.





Kimunya and Kimemia's comeback is a big blow to CORD leader, Raila Odinga, since during the Grand Coalition Government, they often put him in his place when he attacked former President Mwai Kibaki.





