KIBAKI’s grandchild tells off S3XU@LLY starved Kilimani mums thirsting over him.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - Former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson, Sean Andrew, has blasted members of the infamous Facebook group, Kilimani Mums.





This is a group where women wash their dirty linen and salivate on handsome young men.





Sean, who is a model and Psychology student at USIU, is one of the guys Kilimani mums are dying to bed.





When asked about the attention from this notorious group, this is what he said:





“I appreciate all the love being sent towards me and all the admiration from women. I’m humbled by it. It doesn’t add to my ego or anything. I’m grateful but I didn’t know about this Kilimani Mums thing.





“Quite honestly, it’s not that it makes me uncomfortable but I think they would do better with their time if they use that group for something positive other than thirsting over guys. They are grown women after all. They could lead by example in doing something positive. That’s what I believe.”





